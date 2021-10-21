THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia meets: 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
FRIDAY
UW Planetarium presents “WIRO Open House”: 6 p.m. Annual open house for the Wyoming InfraRed Observatory at Jelm Mountain. Contact 307-766-6150 or physics@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW Theatre and Dance presents “Las Pajaritas”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $5.
Ghost Tours of Laramie City: 7 p.m., 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9. Each tour is 90 minutes. Cost, $20 per adult, $15 for ages 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shone on our world for 4.5 billion years. Discover the secrets of our star and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface.
UW Theatre and Dance presents “Las Pajaritas”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $5.
Ghost Tours of Laramie City: 7 p.m., 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9. Each tour is 90 minutes. Cost, $20 per adult, $15 for ages 12 and younger.
SUNDAY
Laramie Scavenger Hunt: It begins and runs through Oct. 31. In lieu of Scaramie this year again is the scavenger hunt. Win some great prizes earning points in the Ghost Chase, presented by Laramie Main Street.
Fall Festival and Hay Days: Noon-4 p.m., Vee Bar Guest Ranch, 38 Vee Bar Ranch Road, Laramie. Free admission with some paid activities. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, live music, sledding behind a horse and a pumpkin decorating station.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares quilting group meets: 9 a.m. Hunter Hall Room 1 of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
WYOmericana Caravan tour comes to Laramie: Ruffed Up Duck, get updates at performance times at WYOmericana Facebook and Instagram pages.
Oct. 28
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia meets: 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Ghost Tours of Laramie City: 7 p.m., 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9. Each tour is 90 minutes. Cost, $20 per adult, $15 for ages 12 and younger.
UW Jazz Ensemble II and Jazz combos: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. For tickets, email faticket@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
Oct. 29
Safe treats at Albany County Courthouse: 3-5 p.m., stop by for a safe trick-or-treat with the kids. The county planning office, 1002 S. 3rd St., also will participate.
Ghostly Goody Bags at Premier Bone & Joint Centers: 6-8 p.m., 1909 Vista Drive. Free drive-by goodie bags for the kids.
UW Art Museum’s Free Halloween Party: 6-9 p.m., free admission to enjoy a DJ, costume contest, food, art and fun.
UW Planetarium presents “James Webb Space Telescope with Dr. Daniel Dale”: 7 p.m. The next generation space telescope is set to be launched later this year with an epic mission to send a tennis court-sized observatory past the moon.
Ghost Tours of Laramie City: 7 p.m., 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9. Each tour is 90 minutes. Cost, $20 per adult, $15 for ages 12 and younger.
Oct. 30
Spooktacular Scaramie trick or treat: 10 a.m. to noon, downtown Laramie.
Trick or Trot and the Monster Mile: 11:45 a.m., begin at the Civic Center. This is a costume fun run or walk that ends at the 1st Street Plaza. Watch Laramie Main Street social media for more information and to register.
Haunted Basement: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 121 E. Grand Ave. Free to attend. Enter through alley between Poppy’s and Cask 307.
Trick or Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk: 11:45 a.m., 710 E. Garfield St. (Gryphon Theater). Cost is $20 for the Trick or Trot 5K, $10 for the Monster Mile. Costumes encouraged.
Oct. 31
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. Per UW policy, face masks are required. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m. Explore the wonder and discovery made my astronomers throughout the last 400 years though the invention and improvement of the telescope.
Harvest Church Harvest Carnival: 1-4 p.m., 2535 Harvest Drive. Carnival games, pumpkin chunkin’ and trunk or treat.
Trinity Baptist Church’s Fall Festival: 3-6 p.m., 1270 N. 9th St.
Falloween at Snowy Range E-Free Church: 4-6 p.m.,, 2552 N. 15th St. Take the obstacle course challenge.
Nov. 1
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Redistricting work session: 6:30-8 p.m., Albany County Public Library’s large meeting room. Albany County legislators hold a second local redistricting session. Public input is encouraged.
UW Music Spotlight Series, Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 general public, $8 seniors.
Nov. 2
Prayers & Squares quilting group meets: Meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Nov. 3
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
Nov. 4
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group: Join the Ivinson Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Clinic the first Thursday of every month from 5:30-6:30pm on Zoom, email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
Nov. 5
UW Planetarium presents “Leftovers! Asteroids, comets, Meteors and Rings”: 7 p.m. We learn about the eight major planets of our solar system from a young age, but what else is here? There are the little things out there that have major impacts on the worlds around us.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
Nov. 6
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
Nov. 7
Walk with a Doc: From 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 2 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
Nov. 8
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Nov. 9
Prayers & Squares quilting group: Meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: its stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Nov. 10
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Nov. 11
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Nov. 12
UW Planetarium presents “You Are a Star!”: 7 p.m. Take a journey through space and time from the big bang 14 billion lightyears to now.
Nov. 13
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun: Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shown on our world for 4.5 billion years and you won’t want to miss this visually striking show about the most important star in our lives.