WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Rally for Ukraine on UW campus: 3-4 p.m., UW Agricultural Building, Room 1030.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 4:15 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meets: 5 p.m., via Zoom. An agenda and information about how to join the meeting can be found at co.albany.wy.us.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
Laramie Women’s Club meets: Noon, Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The program will be Laurie Heath from the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center speaking about the Breast Boutique. To attend, contact Ina Buckner at buckner_ina@yahoo.com.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Second Story Book Group discusses “The Postmistress” by Sarah Blake: 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. Call 786-877-3912 or email taninel@bellsouth.net for information.
PFLAG Laramie monthly meeting: 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield.
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
Peace vigil for Ukraine: 7 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, 3rd Street and Ivinson in downtown Laramie.
UW Planetarium presents “Asteroids, Meteors and Comets”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. We learn about the eight major planets from a young age, but what about everything else in our solar system?
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. From the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and privately operated space flights.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 16
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 17
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
March 18
Albany County CattleWomen meet: 11:30 a.m., location tbd. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
March 19
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 20
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark Series of organ concerts: 3 p.m., Buchanan Concert Hall, sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
March 21
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 22
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 23
Laramie Rivers Conservation District Board meets: Noon-3 p.m., 5015 Stone Road, Laramie.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 24
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
March 25
UW Planetarium presents “Yellowstone to Enceladus”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming’s Yellowstone area was designated the first national park more than 100 years ago. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn a similar power lies beneath the surface.
March 26
UW Service, Leadership and Community Engagement food drive: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ridley’s Family Market. Benefits Laramie Interfaith.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Albany County 4-H Carnival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun our Living Star”: 2 .m., UW Planetarium. Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface in immersive full-dome format.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Women Who Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playist of music from female artists.
March 28
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 29
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 30
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 31
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
April 7
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
April 14
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
May 14
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 8:30 a.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, undergraduate ceremony for the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineering and Applied Science and School of Energy Resources.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 10 a.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, for the College of Law.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 12:15 p.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, for master’s and doctoral students from colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Business, Education, Engineering and Applied Science, Health Sciences and Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 3:3- p.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, for undergraduate ceremony for colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Office of Academic Affairs.
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.