SATURDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This documentary presents with the use of immersive visualizations and real images the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Progressive Metal”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of hard-hitting and technical music.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
SUNDAY
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre meets: 1:30 p.m., Alice Hardie Stevens Event Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. All seniors age 50 and older are invited.
Free concert presented by Helios Piano Trio: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Wyoming campus.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Indigenous Words book club and creative writing series: “There There” by Tommy Orange, 6:30 p.m. Albany County Public Library. Books available ahead of meetings at the ACPL and University of Wyoming Coe Library. For information, email chunter@acplwy.org.
WEDNESDAY
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
An evening with Native American author Tommy Orange: 6 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
FRIDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Astronomical Women”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow the history of the great female astronomers, scientists and engineers.
March 5
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Learn the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass to launching of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the future of astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky: EDM”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music in 5.1 surround sound and 4K resolution.
March 6
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
UW faculty recital series presents Theresa Bogard: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center or the Performing Arts. She presents “Americanisms, Reflections on our Musical Heritage” on piano.
March 7
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
UW Jazz Festival presents sextet One For All: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
March 8
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 9
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 4:15 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 10
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 11
UW Planetarium presents “Asteroids, Meteors and Comets”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. We learn about the eight major planets from a young age, but what about everything else in our solar system?
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 12
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. From the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and privately operated space flights.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 14
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 15
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 16
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 17
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
March 18
Albany County CattleWomen meet: 11:30 a.m., location tbd. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
March 19
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 20
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark Series of organ concerts: 3 p.m., Buchanan Concert Hall, sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
March 21
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 22
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 23
Laramie Rivers Conservation District Board meets: Noon-3 p.m., 5015 Stone Road, Laramie.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 24
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
March 25
UW Planetarium presents “Yellowstone to Enceladus”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming’s Yellowstone area was designated the first national park more than 100 years ago. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn a similar power lies beneath the surface.
March 26
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun our Living Star”: 2 .m., UW Planetarium. Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface in immersive full-dome format.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Women Who Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playist of music from female artists.
March 28
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 29
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 30
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 31
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.