FRIDAY
Opening reception for “Art From Earth” exhibit: 6:30-9 p.m., University of Wyoming Berry Center. Exhibit runs through May 27.
UW planetarium presents “Flat Earth”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Eclipses, telescope images, space exploration, satellites, maritime navigation, the moon, tides, time zones et al are all part of an elaborate hoax to hide the nature of our reality.
UW presents full-staged ballet: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets.
SATURDAY
Women of the Moose Spring Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd St.
UW Music hosts “Double Reed Day”: 10 a.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. A unique opportunity to discover more about double-reed musical instruments culminating with a 3 p.m. concert. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by master classes.
UW planetarium presents “Back to the Moon for Good”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. What we’ve learned from our first era of space exploration.
Annual Ark Regional Services Casino Night: 5:30 p.m., UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2221 Grand Ave. Tickets $60 each, available at facebook.com/arkregionalservices and arkregionalservices.org.
UW planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Indie”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of music from artists such as Tame Impala, STRFKR, MGMT and M83 as the 4K resolution sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
UW presents full-staged ballet: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., UW Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
UW presents full-staged ballet: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
UW planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
WEDNESDAY
Assistance for military veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie office of the Department of Veterans Affairs, 3817 Beech St. No. 100.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Medical Group women’s health prenatal education: 5:30 p.m., Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Summit Conference Room. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Laramie Building Authority meets: 10 a.m., via Zoom.
Stitching the Past Together creative aging class: 6:30-8 p.m., Albany County Public Library large meeting room. Students will learn memory-based storytelling through beading techniques in this free course. Register at acplwy.org or at the circulation desk.
Lenten Taize worship services: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. Every Thursday through Easter.
UW Jazz Studies program presents the Art Lande trio Flex: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. This is a free performance.
April 8
UW planetarium presents “Aurorae, Dancing Lights”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. For millennia our ancestors looked in awe at the “dawn in the north,” or Arora Borealis. What causes this display? Where does it happen? Do other planets have aurorae?
Good in All of Us fundraiser for Laramie Interfaith: 7-9 p.m., Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Will include a silent auction, mini-games and a trivia contest. Trivia teams of up to five members register for $100 a team at https://bit.ly/3KILsjb.
April 9
Albany County 4-H Spring Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.
Free cancer screenings: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ivinson Medical Group. Email questions@ivinsonhospital.org for more information.
UW planetarium presents “Max Goes to the Moon”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Max the dog and a young girl named Tori take the first trip to the moon since the Apollo era.
April 11
April 14
April 15
UW planetarium presents “Search for Extra-Terrestrial Life”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are we alone in the universe?
April 16
Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Kiwanis Park in West Laramie.
UW planetarium presents “Distant Worlds — Alien Life?”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. For millennia our ancestors watched the stars and questioned the origin and nature of what they saw. Yet, Earth is the only planet we know for sure to be inhabited.
UW planetarium presents “Liquid Sky, Pop”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist from today’s top artists.
April 18
April 19
UW planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
April 20
Award-Winning Author Jesmyn Ward speaks: 5 p.m., UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
April 22
UW planetarium presents “Earth Day”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Observe our beautiful planet from the ground, sky and space as we learn about glaciers, atmospheric science, meteorology, extreme weather events and climate history.
April 23
UW planetarium presents “From Earth to the Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people.
April 25
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
April 27
April 28
April 29
UW planetarium presents “Mars”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. The red planet is host to many questions; did it used to be like Earth? Did it once harbor life? Could it still support life?
April 30
UW planetarium presents “Mexica Archaeoastronomy”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Illustrates the important role played by astronomical observation for the evolution of pre-Hispanic cultures in central Mexico.
UW planetarium presents “Liquid Sky, Electronica”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playist of music from today’s top artists.
May 2
May 5
May 9
May 12
May 14
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 8:30 a.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, undergraduate ceremony for the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineering and Applied Science and School of Energy Resources.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 10 a.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, for the College of Law.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 12:15 p.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, for master’s and doctoral students from colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Business, Education, Engineering and Applied Science, Health Sciences and Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 3:3- p.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, for undergraduate ceremony for colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Office of Academic Affairs.
May 16
May 19
May 23
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
May 26
May 30
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.