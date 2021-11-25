THURSDAY
What’s closed/open for Thanksgiving Day: Post office, closed; mail delivery, none; city trash pickup, Thursday’s trash will be picked up a day early on Wednesday; landfill/recycling, closed; city offices, closed; county offices, closed; state offices, closed; federal offices, closed; banks, most closed; grocery stores, most open; bars/liquor, most open; retail stores, most close; rec center, closed; public schools, closed; WyoTech, closed; library, closed (also closed Friday); Boomerang, office closed but will publish as usual.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
FRIDAY
County offices closed: Will reopen Monday.
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
SATURDAY
Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center — South Gym, 710 E. Garfield St.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
City Council Ward Boundaries meetings: 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Visit cityoflaramie.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=1897 for login and public comment information.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: the stars, constellations, planets and meteor showers.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Legislative meet and greet: 6 p.m., joint session with Laramie City Council, Albany County Commission and local legislators via Zoom, meeting ID: 858 6154 7591, passcode: 269674.
Dec. 2
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 3
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “It’s Ice: Frozen Worlds”: 7 p.m. The poles of the Earth may contain frozen water, but it’s hardly the only place. Further from the Sun, the level of cold multiplies greatly.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Christmas at the Gryphon: 7:30-8:30 p.m., a nontraditional musical celebration of Christ at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theater.
Dec. 4
Holiday Bake Sale: 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, east entrance. Masks required.
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m. From the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and private space flights, be immersed and overwhelmed with this accurate and historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space.
Dec. 5
UW Collegiate Chorale presents “Joyous Hope”: 7:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 6
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Dec. 7
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Public hearing on Laramie utility rates: 6:30 p.m., to amend municipal code to regulate water and wastewater rates in the city. Meeting is via Zoom, ID: 898 8521 9136, passcode: 706776.
Dec. 9
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 10
UW Planetarium presents “Star of the Magi with Dr. Kobulniky”: 7 p.m. Learn about the heavens, wonder and speculate the an astronomer and UW professor.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 11
UW Planetarium presents “Star of the Magi with Dr. Kobulniky”: 2 p.m. Learn about the heavens, wonder and speculate the an astronomer and UW professor.
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 12
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 13
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Dec. 14
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
Dec. 17
UW Planetarium presents “Aurorae: Dancing Lights”: 7 p.m. For millennia, our ancestors looked in awe at the Aurora Borealis. What causes this display, and where does it happen? Do other planets have this display?
Dec. 18
UW Planetarium hosts James Webb Space Telescope Launch Watch Party: 4 p.m. Hang out and watch the launch of the largest ever space telescope at this free event.
Dec. 19
Organ concert sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral: 3 p.m., a sing-along of Christmas carols at the UW Buchanan Concert Hall.
Dec. 20
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Dec. 21
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Dec. 28
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Dec. 31
Laramie Jubilee Day Royalty Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children younger than 5.
Jan. 1
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 2
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.