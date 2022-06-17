SATURDAY
Laramie PrideFest exhibit opening of “Luke Gilford: Portraits of the Queer Frontier”: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass The Amazing Telescope”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow two students as they interact with a female astronomer at a local star party.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
Blue Devils drum and bugle corps free show: 9 p.m., War Memorial Stadium.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
MONDAY
Juneteenth-Freedom Day closure: All Albany County offices will be closed to observe the holiday.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
FRIDAY
Queer and Ally Training: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., UW Rainbow Resource Center. Limited to 30 participants, email twolfgan@uwyo.edu to register.
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are these nature’s mistake or portals to the unknown? Physics can let s speculate about the nature off these bizarre structures.
June 25
UW Planetarium presents “The Dark Matter Mystery, Exploring a Cosmic Secret”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Researchers around the globe try to answer these questions.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Electronica”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of music from today’s top artists as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
June 26
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
June 27
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Please enter through the lower east door off the parking lot.
June 28
June 29
UW Summer Concert Series features Stay Awhile: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Municipal Band season-opening concert: 7:30 p.m., Washington Park at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at the corner of 18th and Sheridan streets. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a family friendly performance. All Municipal Band concerts are free.
June 30
July 1
UW Planetarium presents "Search for Extra-Terrestrial Life": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are we alone in the universe? Astronomers are using telescopes from ground and space to try and locate signs of life on other planets.
July 2
UW Planetarium presents "Distant Worlds, Alien Life?": 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This is a beautiful planetarium film exploring one of the most enduring questions of humankind: Are we alone?
July 3
July 6
July 8
UW Planetarium presents "Stellar Graveyard": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. White dwarfs, neutron stars, pulsars, nova, supernova, planetary nebulae and other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.
July 9
UW Planetarium presents "The Hot and Energetic Universe": 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Presentation uses immersive visualizations and real images to illustrate the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents "Liquid Sky, Psychedelic Indie Rock": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music from artists such as Tame Impala, MGMT, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, STRFKR and others in 5.1 surround and 4K resolution.
July 13
UW Summer Concert Series features The Unknown Knowns: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 15
UW Planetarium presents "Science of Sci-Fi 'Twister'": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Join a UWYO atmospheric scientist, meteorologist and storm chaser to bread down the good and bad of the movie.
July 16
Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour: 8 a.m., Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site. Make reservations by July 8 by calling Sandra at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie at 307-745-5116.
UW Planetarium presents "Seeing!": 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow the journey of a single photon as it is produced in a distant star before traveling across the vast expanse of space to land on someone's retina.
July 20
UW Summer Concert Series features The Wynona: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 22
UW Planetarium presents "JWST, First Color Pictures": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. The epic mission to send a tennis court-sized observatory past the moon will reveal the mysteries of the universe like never before.
July 23
UW Planetarium presents "Europe to the Stars": 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. An epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.
July 24
UW Planetarium presents "Liquid Sky EDM": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of classic and contemporary electronic hits set to the psychedelic visuals of Milkdrop in 5.1 surround and 4K resolution.
July 27
UW Summer Concert Series features Tierney Brynn: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 29
UW Planetarium presents "Yellowstone to Enceladus": 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming's Yellowstone area was designated the first national park over 100 years ago as a natural preserve and curiosity. Millions flock to its awesome displays of volcanic power as half the world's known geysers are within the park. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn, a similar power lies beneath the surface causing fantastic ice plumes to reach into space.
July 30
UW Planetarium presents "Out There, Extrasolar Worlds": 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. For thousands of years, mankind thought that the Earth was the center of the universe. Thanks to our curiosity, imagination and urge to explore, we know that planets like ours are nothing special in the cosmos.
Aug. 3
Aug. 10
Aug. 17
Aug. 24
Aug. 31
