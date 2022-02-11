FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Stellar Graveyard”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. White dwarfs, neutron stars, pulsars, nova, supernova, nebulae and other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.
WYOpen Stages presents “Bless Me, Coatlicue”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $5, $3 for seniors and students. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
SATURDAY
Albany County Republican breakfast: 7:30 a.m. at American Legion. Guest speaker is Rick Martin about duties of precinct representatives. All are welcome.
Piano Extravaganza presented by Laramie Music Teachers Association: 830 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Ivinson Foundation Sportsman Raffle: 5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky: Psychedelic Indie Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music.
WYOpen Stages presents “Bless Me, Coatlicue”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $5, $3 for seniors and students. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Rivers Conservation District meets: Noon-3 p.m., 5015 Stone Road.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Feb. 18
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “James Webb Space Telescope Update”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. The telescope should be in its final destination beyond the orbit of the moon and start transmitting data.
Feb. 19
Jackalope Jump for Special Olympics Wyoming: 10:30 a.m., Cowboy Field parking lot.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Europe to the Stars”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Viewers will take an epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.
Feb. 20
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark organ concert series: 3 p.m., College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Feb. 21
Feb. 22
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming — stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Feb. 23
Feb. 24
Feb. 25
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. When Einstein first proposed the theory of relativity, many scoffed, but now we know so much more about black holes.
Feb. 26
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This documentary presents with the use of immersive visualizations and real images the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Progressive Metal”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of hard-hitting and technical music.
March 1
Indigenous Words book club and creative writing series: “There There” by Tommy Orange, 6:30 p.m. Albany County Public Library. Books available ahead of meetings at the ACPL and University of Wyoming Coe Library. For information, email chunter@acplwy.org.
