FRIDAY

Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

UW Planetarium presents “Stellar Graveyard”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. White dwarfs, neutron stars, pulsars, nova, supernova, nebulae and other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.

WYOpen Stages presents “Bless Me, Coatlicue”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $5, $3 for seniors and students. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.

SATURDAY

Albany County Republican breakfast: 7:30 a.m. at American Legion. Guest speaker is Rick Martin about duties of precinct representatives. All are welcome.

Piano Extravaganza presented by Laramie Music Teachers Association: 830 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.

Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

Ivinson Foundation Sportsman Raffle: 5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.

UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky: Psychedelic Indie Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music.

WYOpen Stages presents “Bless Me, Coatlicue”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $5, $3 for seniors and students. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.

MONDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.

Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.

Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.

Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.

TUESDAY

Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.

Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

WEDNESDAY

Laramie Rivers Conservation District meets: Noon-3 p.m., 5015 Stone Road.

Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.

Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.

Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.

THURSDAY

Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.

Feb. 18

Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

UW Planetarium presents “James Webb Space Telescope Update”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. The telescope should be in its final destination beyond the orbit of the moon and start transmitting data.

Feb. 19

Jackalope Jump for Special Olympics Wyoming: 10:30 a.m., Cowboy Field parking lot.

Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

UW Planetarium presents “Europe to the Stars”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Viewers will take an epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.

Feb. 20

Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.

Rita Krusemark organ concert series: 3 p.m., College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.

Feb. 21

Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.

Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.

Feb. 22

Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.

Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming — stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.

Feb. 23

Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.

Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.

Feb. 24

Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.

Feb. 25

Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. When Einstein first proposed the theory of relativity, many scoffed, but now we know so much more about black holes.

Feb. 26

Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.

UW Planetarium presents “Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This documentary presents with the use of immersive visualizations and real images the achievements of modern astronomy.

UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Progressive Metal”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of hard-hitting and technical music.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.

Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.

March 1

Indigenous Words book club and creative writing series: “There There” by Tommy Orange, 6:30 p.m. Albany County Public Library. Books available ahead of meetings at the ACPL and University of Wyoming Coe Library. For information, email chunter@acplwy.org.

Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.

