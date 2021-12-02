THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “It’s Ice: Frozen Worlds”: 7 p.m. The poles of the Earth may contain frozen water, but it’s hardly the only place. Further from the Sun, the level of cold multiplies greatly.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Christmas at the Gryphon: 7:30-8:30 p.m., a nontraditional musical celebration of Christ at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theater.
SATURDAY
Holiday Bake Sale: 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, east entrance. Masks required.
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m. From the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and private space flights, be immersed and overwhelmed with this accurate and historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space.
SUNDAY
UW Collegiate Chorale presents “Joyous Hope”: 7:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Public hearing on Laramie utility rates: 6:30 p.m., to amend municipal code to regulate water and wastewater rates in the city. Meeting is via Zoom, ID: 898 8521 9136, passcode: 706776.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Dec. 9
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 10
UW Planetarium presents “Star of the Magi with Dr. Kobulniky”: 7 p.m. Learn about the heavens, wonder and speculate the an astronomer and UW professor.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 11
UW Planetarium presents “Star of the Magi with Dr. Kobulniky”: 2 p.m. Learn about the heavens, wonder and speculate the an astronomer and UW professor.
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 12
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 13
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Dec. 15
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Dec. 14
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
Dec. 17
UW Planetarium presents “Aurorae: Dancing Lights”: 7 p.m. For millennia, our ancestors looked in awe at the Aurora Borealis. What causes this display, and where does it happen? Do other planets have this display?
Dec. 18
UW Planetarium hosts James Webb Space Telescope Launch Watch Party: 4 p.m. Hang out and watch the launch of the largest ever space telescope at this free event.
Dec. 19
Organ concert sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral: 3 p.m., a sing-along of Christmas carols at the UW Buchanan Concert Hall.
Dec. 20
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Dec. 21
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Dec. 28
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Dec. 31
Laramie Jubilee Day Royalty Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children younger than 5.
Jan. 1
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 2
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.