SATURDAY
Spooktacular Scaramie trick or treat: 10 a.m. to noon, downtown Laramie.
Trick or Trot and the Monster Mile: 11:45 a.m., begin at the Civic Center. This is a costume fun run or walk that ends at the 1st Street Plaza. Watch Laramie Main Street social media for more information and to register.
Trunk or Treat at the Moose Lodge: 10 a.m. to noon, 409 S. 3rd. St.
Haunted Basement: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 121 E. Grand Ave. Free to attend. Enter through alley between Poppy’s and Cask 307.
Trick or Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk: 11:45 a.m., 710 E. Garfield St. (Gryphon Theater). Cost is $20 for the Trick or Trot 5K, $10 for the Monster Mile. Costumes encouraged.
Harvest Church Harvest Carnival: 1-4 p.m., 2535 Harvest Drive. Carnival games, pumpkin chunkin’ and trunk or treat.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. Per UW policy, face masks are required. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m. Explore the wonder and discovery made my astronomers throughout the last 400 years though the invention and improvement of the telescope.
Trinity Baptist Church’s Fall Festival: 3-6 p.m., 1270 N. 9th St.
Falloween at Snowy Range E-Free Church: 4-6 p.m., 2552 N. 15th St. Take the obstacle course challenge.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive. To attend or for more information, contact. Dr. Lou Farley at 307-742-8948.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Redistricting work session: 6:30-8 p.m., Albany County Public Library’s large meeting room. Albany County legislators hold a second local redistricting session. Public input is encouraged.
UW Music Spotlight Series, Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 general public, $8 seniors.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares quilting group meets: Meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group: Join the Ivinson Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Clinic the first Thursday of every month from 5:30-6:30pm on Zoom, email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
UW Spotlight Series — jazz ensemble with guest Ernie Watts: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. For tickets, call 307-766-6666.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
FRIDAY
Fair Trade Holiday Fest: 4-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church (use Harney Street entrance). Masks required.
UW Planetarium presents “Leftovers! Asteroids, comets, Meteors and Rings”: 7 p.m. We learn about the eight major planets of our solar system from a young age, but what else is here? There are the little things out there that have major impacts on the worlds around us.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
UW Music Faculty Recital Series presents Andy Wheelock: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Free to attend.
Nov. 6
Fair Trade Holiday Fest: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church (use Harney Street entrance). Masks required.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
UW Music Faculty Recital Series presents the Edgwater Duo: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Free to attend.
Nov. 7
Walk with a Doc: From 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 2 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
UW Music Faculty Series presents “Piano Duet”: 3 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Free to attend. Features professor Theresa Bogard and alumnus Dean Zhang.
Nov. 8
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive. To attend or for more information, contact. Dr. Lou Farley at 307-742-8948.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m., via Zoom. Email kcbard@charter.net for meeting details.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
UW bands present “From Film to the Shires of England”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. For tickets, call 307-766-6666.
Nov. 9
Prayers & Squares quilting group: Meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: its stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Nov. 10
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Nov. 11
Small business webinar on retail merchandising for the holidays: 10-11 a.m. Presenter Tom Shay is a fourth-generation small business owner and will explore how the widespread shortage of workers may affect your holiday season. Free to attend online at https://tinyurl.com/4v7cjcv5.
Laramie Women’s Club meets: 11:30 a.m., for a potluck. Email buckner_ina@yahoo.com to RSVP.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Nov. 12
UW Planetarium presents “You Are a Star!”: 7 p.m. Take a journey through space and time from the big bang 14 billion lightyears to now.
Nov. 13
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun: Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shown on our world for 4.5 billion years and you won’t want to miss this visually striking show about the most important star in our lives.
Nov. 15
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive. To attend or for more information, contact. Dr. Lou Farley at 307-742-8948.
Nov. 17
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.