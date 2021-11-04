THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group: Join the Ivinson Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Clinic the first Thursday of every month from 5:30-6:30pm on Zoom, email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
UW Spotlight Series — jazz ensemble with guest Ernie Watts: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. For tickets, call 307-766-6666.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Fair Trade Holiday Fest: 4-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church (use Harney Street entrance). Masks required.
UW Planetarium presents “Leftovers! Asteroids, comets, Meteors and Rings”: 7 p.m. We learn about the eight major planets of our solar system from a young age, but what else is here? There are the little things out there that have major impacts on the worlds around us.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
UW Music Faculty Recital Series presents Andy Wheelock: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Free to attend.
SATURDAY
Fair Trade Holiday Fest: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church (use Harney Street entrance). Masks required.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 7:30 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
UW Music Faculty Recital Series presents the Edgwater Duo: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Free to attend.
SUNDAY
Veterans breakfast at the Moose Lodge: 9-11 a.m., 409 S. 3rd St. Breakfast is free for veterans and $5 for accompanying guests. The lodge also will collect toys for Toys for Tots and will donate all proceeds from the breakfast to to the organization.
Walk with a Doc: From 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Invited Works: 2 p.m., presented by UW Department of Theatre and Dance, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 seniors, $7 students. Email faticket2uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6666.
UW Music Faculty Series presents “Piano Duet”: 3 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Free to attend. Features professor Theresa Bogard and alumnus Dean Zhang.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive. To attend or for more information, contact. Dr. Lou Farley at 307-742-8948.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m., via Zoom. Email kcbard@charter.net for meeting details.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
UW bands present “From Film to the Shires of England”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. For tickets, call 307-766-6666.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares quilting group: Meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
South of Laramie Water and Sewer District meets: 5:30 p.m., 2461 County Shop Road.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: its stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: Offers social support and education to leading a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer. STAC’s fall session runs through Nov. 18 on Mondays and Wednesdays with two separate bi-weekly sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
Nov. 11
What’s closed/open for Veterans Day: Post office, closed; mail delivery, none; city trash pickup, will run as usual; landfill/recycling, open modified hours 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; city offices, closed; county offices, closed; state offices, closed; federal offices, closed; banks, most closed; grocery stores, most open; bars/liquor, most open; retail stores, some open; rec center, open; public schools, open; WyoTech, open; library, open; Boomerang, open.
Small business webinar on retail merchandising for the holidays: 10-11 a.m. Presenter Tom Shay is a fourth-generation small business owner and will explore how the widespread shortage of workers may affect your holiday season. Free to attend online at https://tinyurl.com/4v7cjcv5.
Laramie Women’s Club meets: 11:30 a.m., for a potluck. Email buckner_ina@yahoo.com to RSVP.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Nov. 12
UW Planetarium presents “You Are a Star!”: 7 p.m. Take a journey through space and time from the big bang 14 billion lightyears to now.
Nov. 13
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun: Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shown on our world for 4.5 billion years and you won’t want to miss this visually striking show about the most important star in our lives.
Nov. 15
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive. To attend or for more information, contact. Dr. Lou Farley at 307-742-8948.
Nov. 17
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.