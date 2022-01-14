FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Indigenous Astronomies of the American West”: 7 p.m. Discover the star knowledge of the west from ancient medicine wheels, petroglyphs and oral stories from elders.
SATURDAY
Laramie Audubon Society outing: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet at the intersection of Highway 130 and Sand Lake Road about 4 miles west of Centennial.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Junior high-age open gym: 1-4 p.m., Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield. Cost is $10 a month, call 307-343-6898 for information.
UW Planetarium presents “Mexica Archaeoastronomy”: This presentation illustrates the important role played by astronomical observation for the evolution of pre-Hispanic cultures in central Mexico.
SUNDAY
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark organ concert series: 3 p.m., St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
MONDAY
Equality Day closures: All Albany County offices will be closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr./Equality Day.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
TUESDAY
Albany County Clerk’s Office: Will be closed for training.
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Jan. 21
Free stress relief clinic: Noon-1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Jan. 22
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Junior high-age open gym: 1-4 p.m., Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield. Cost is $10 a month, call 307-343-6898 for information.
Jan. 24
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Jan. 25
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Jan. 26
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
Jan. 27
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Jan. 28
Free stress relief clinic: noon-1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Jan. 29
Medicine Bow Nordic Association cross-country ski race: 10 a.m., Tie City trails. Register at medicinebownordic.org/racing-information.html.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Junior high-age open gym: 1-4 p.m., Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield. Cost is $10 a month, call 307-343-6898 for information.
Jan. 31
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Feb. 5
Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction for Laramie Reproductive Health: 6-10 p.m., Alice Hardy Stevens Center.
