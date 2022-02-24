THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. When Einstein first proposed the theory of relativity, many scoffed, but now we know so much more about black holes.
UW Music presents Tom Hooten, principal trumpet of the LA Philharmonic: 7:30 p.m., BCPA Recital Hall. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets.
SATURDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This documentary presents with the use of immersive visualizations and real images the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Progressive Metal”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of hard-hitting and technical music.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
SUNDAY
Free concert presented by Helios Piano Trio: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Wyoming campus.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Indigenous Words book club and creative writing series: “There There” by Tommy Orange, 6:30 p.m. Albany County Public Library. Books available ahead of meetings at the ACPL and University of Wyoming Coe Library. For information, email chunter@acplwy.org.
WEDNESDAY
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 3
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
An evening with Native American author Tommy Orange: 6 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
March 4
UW Planetarium presents “Astronomical Women”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow the history of the great female astronomers, scientists and engineers.
March 5
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Learn the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass to launching of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the future of astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky: EDM”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music in 5.1 surround sound and 4K resolution.
March 6
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
UW faculty recital series presents Theresa Bogard: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center or the Performing Arts. She presents “Americanisms, Reflections on our Musical Heritage” on piano.
March 7
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
UW Jazz Festival presents sextet One For All: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
March 8
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 9
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 4:15 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 10
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 11
UW Planetarium presents “Asteroids, Meteors and Comets”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. We learn about the eight major planets from a young age, but what about everything else in our solar system?
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 12
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. From the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and privately operated space flights.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 14
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 15
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 16
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 17
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
March 18
Albany County CattleWomen meet: 11:30 a.m., location tbd. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
March 19
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 20
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark Series of organ concerts: 3 p.m., Buchanan Concert Hall, sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
March 21
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 22
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 23
Laramie Rivers Conservation District Board meets: Noon-3 p.m., 5015 Stone Road, Laramie.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 24
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
March 25
UW Planetarium presents “Yellowstone to Enceladus”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming’s Yellowstone area was designated the first national park more than 100 years ago. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn a similar power lies beneath the surface.
March 26
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun our Living Star”: 2 .m., UW Planetarium. Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface in immersive full-dome format.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Women Who Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playist of music from female artists.
March 28
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 29
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 30
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 31
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.