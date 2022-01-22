FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: Noon-1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Parker Solar Probe Update”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. The probe’s mission blazes along at space-record speeds that would get it from Earth to the Moon in under an hour. It recently completed its 10th close approach to the Sun.
SATURDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Junior high-age open gym: 1-4 p.m., Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield. Cost is $10 a month, call 307-343-6898 for information.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun: Our Living Star”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Although classified as a “dwarf” star, the Sun consumes 600 million tons of hydrogen a second and is 500 times as massive as all the planets in the solar system combined.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Albany County Public Library Board meets: 4 p.m. in-person in the library’s large meeting room.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
WEDNESDAY
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Jan. 28
Free stress relief clinic: noon-1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Apollo to Artemis: Humans to the Moon”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. See the history of lunar exploration and learn about the newest efforts to get humans back to the moon.
Jan. 29
Medicine Bow Nordic Association cross-country ski race: 10 a.m., Tie City trails. Register at medicinebownordic.org/racing-information.html.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Junior high-age open gym: 1-4 p.m., Civic Center South Gym, 710 E. Garfield. Cost is $10 a month, call 307-343-6898 for information.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Trace the trajectory from the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and private space flights.
Jan. 31
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Feb. 1
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Rock Church, 402 Corrhell Road.
Feb. 2
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Feb. 3
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Feb. 4
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Search for ET”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are we alone in the universe?
Feb. 5
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Distant Worlds: Alien Life?”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. An exploration of one of the most enduring questions of humankind.
Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction for Laramie Reproductive Health: 6-10 p.m., Alice Hardy Stevens Center.
Feb. 6
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Feb. 7
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Feb. 8
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
Feb. 9
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Feb. 10
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Feb. 11
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Stellar Graveyard”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. White dwarfs, neutron stars, pulsars, nova, supernova, nebulae and other bizarre but beautiful objects that decorate the heavens.
Feb. 12
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky: Psychedelic Indie Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music.
Feb. 14
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Feb. 15
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Feb. 16
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: A free program with two class times from noon-1 p.m. and at 6-7 p.m. Classes at the hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Feb. 17
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Feb. 18
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “James Webb Space Telescope Update”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. The telescope should be in its final destination beyond the orbit of the moon and start transmitting data.
Feb. 19
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Europe to the Stars”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Viewers will take an epic journey behind the scenes at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.
Feb. 20
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark organ concert series: 3 p.m., A&S Auditorium.
Feb. 21
Feb. 22
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming — stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Feb. 23
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., north end of UW stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Feb. 24
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Feb. 25
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. When Einstein first proposed the theory of relativity, many scoffed, but now we know so much more about black holes.
Feb. 26
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Hot and Energetic Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This documentary presents with the use of immersive visualizations and real images the achievements of modern astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Progressive Metal”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of hard-hitting and technical music.
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.