THURSDAY
Albany County Public Health Flu Clinic: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. Shots are free with most insurance.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia meets: 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Music presents “Trio Concert”: 7:30 p.m. at BCPA Concert Hall. Free to attend or livestream at youtu.be/TqhcdmYll_g.
FRIDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Lunar Exploration: Apollo & Artemis”: 7 p.m. See the history of lunar exploration and learn about the newest efforts to get humanity back to the moon.
SATURDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Observe the Moon Night”: 6 p.m. The STAR Observatory on the roof of the Physical Sciences building will be open to the public for observing the moon, weather permitting.
Queen’s Players Theatre Troupe to perform “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”: 7 p.m., Laramie Dance Center.
UW Department of Music presents “Formosa Duo”: 7:30 p.m. Features Sam Ou on cello and Chi-Chen Wu on piano at BCPA Concert Hall. Free livestream at youtu.be/DOuoWzPfxG0.
SUNDAY
Queen’s Players Theatre Troupe to perform “White Rabbit Red Rabbit”: 1 p.m., Centennial Public Library.
Free pipe organ concert: 3 p.m., St. Matthews Cathedral.
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. Per UW policy, face masks are required. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Surviving and Thriving after Cancer meets: Noon and 6 p.m. Learn more at ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares quilting group meets: 9 a.m. Hunter Hall Room 1 of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Oct. 21
Oct. 22
UW Planetarium presents “WIRO Open House”: 6 p.m. Annual open house for the Wyoming InfraRed Observatory at Jelm Mountain. Contact 307-766-6150 or physics@uwyo.edu for more information.
Oct. 24
Laramie Scavenger Hunt: It begins and runs through Oct. 31. In lieu of Scaramie this year again is the scavenger hunt. Win some great prizes earning points in the Ghost Chase, presented by Laramie Main Street.
Oct. 23
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun Our Living Star”: 2 p.m. The Sun has shone on our world for 4.5 billion years. Discover the secrets of our star and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface.
Oct. 25
Oct. 26
Oct. 27
WYOmericana Caravan tour comes to Laramie: Ruffed Up Duck, get updates at performance times at WYOmericana Facebook and Instagram pages.
Oct. 28
Oct. 29
Safe treats at Albany County Courthouse: 3-5 p.m., stop by for a safe trick-or-treat with the kids. The county planning office, 1002 S. 3rd St., also will participate.
UW Planetarium presents “James Webb Space Telescope with Dr. Daniel Dale”: 7 p.m. The next generation space telescope is set to be launched later this year with an epic mission to send a tennis court-sized observatory past the moon.
Oct. 30
Trick or Trot and the Monster Mile: 11:45 a.m., begin at the Civic Center. This is a costume fun run or walk that ends at the 1st Street Plaza. Watch Laramie Main Street social media for more information and to register.
Oct. 31
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m. Explore the wonder and discovery made my astronomers throughout the last 400 years though the invention and improvement of the telescope.