...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Joint Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council work session: 6 p.m., via Zoom. For more information, call 307-721-5220.
FRIDAY
City of Laramie offices closed: In observance of the New Year’s holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday.
Albany County offices closed: In observance of the New Year holiday, county administrative offices will be closed. Normal hours will resume Monday.
Laramie Jubilee Day Royalty Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children younger than 5.
SATURDAY
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 2
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 3
City of Laramie offices closed: In observance of the New Year’s holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday.
Jan. 7
UW Planetarium presents “Solar System Vacation”: 7 p.m. A tour of the most exciting and relaxing locations around the solar system, from giant ice glaciers to lava lakes and aurorae.
Jan. 8
UW Planetarium presents “From Earth to the Universe”: 2 p.m. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet, only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos.
Jan. 11
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming: stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and more.
Jan. 14
UW Planetarium presents “Indigenous Astronomies of the American West”: 7 p.m. Discover the star knowledge of the west from ancient medicine wheels, petroglyphs and oral stories from elders.
Jan. 15
UW Planetarium presents “Mexica Archaeoastronomy”: This presentation illustrates the important role played by astronomical observation for the evolution of pre-Hispanic cultures in central Mexico.