WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
FRIDAY
Fried Shrimp Dinner fundraiser: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Laramie Elks Lodge 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Cost is $16 for members and their guests. Seating is limited, so call for a reservation, 307-742-2024.
UW Planetarium presents “Solar System Vacation”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Pack your bags, and don’t forget the sunscreen, hat, glasses and a spacesuit as you’ll tour the most exciting and relaxing locations around the solar system.
SATURDAY
Rooted in Laramie annual tree planting: All day, around Laramie. To volunteer, visit rootedinlaramie.org or call 307-742-6076.
Laramie Garden Club 52nd annual Plant Sale: 8 a.m., Albany County Fairgrounds.
High Plains Harriers present the Pilot Hill 25K: 8 a.m., east end of Willette Drive. The “oldest continuously run footrace in Wyoming” raises money for Pilot Hill Inc. to help protect the Casper Aquifer, preserve wildlife habitat and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors. Register at tinyurl.com/pilothill25k.
Grand opening of Laramie Food Pantry addition: 2-4 p.m., Laramie Interfaith pantry, 712 Canby St.
UW Planetarium presents “From Earth to the Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. The night sky has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. Learn about our journey of celestial discovery.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
SUNDAY
Laramie Clean Up Days with Albany County Clean Water Advocates: 9 a.m., meet in the parking lot of Snowy Range Vision Center to remove trash from Spring Creek channel. After the cleanup will be a picnic at LaPrele Park.
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre presents “Three Doors to Death ... or the Choice is Yours”: 3 p.m., Alice Hardie Stevens Event Center. Tickets $12 can be bought at the Eppson Center for Seniors or Laramie Plains Museum Carriage Gift Shop.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
MONDAY
Planting event: 10 a.m., Eppson Center for Seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
June 8
June 9
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
June 10
Veterans assistance outreach: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Highway 130.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Frozen Worlds”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. The poles of Earth may contain frozen water, but it’s hardly the only place. Further from the Sun it gets chillier still with carbon dioxide, methane, oxygen and nitrogen freezing as we get to Mars, the moons of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, and finally the minor planet Pluto.
June 11
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun, Our Living Star”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. The Sun has shone on our world for 4.5 billion years. Its light has been felt by every person who has ever lived. Learn more about the most important star in our lives.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Women Who Rock”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of music from artists such as Cyndi Lauper, The Cranberries, Florence and the Machine, Mitski and Japanese Breakfast.
June 12
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
June 13
June 14
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
June 15
Veterans assistance outreach: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Highway 130.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
June 16
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
June 17
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Great American Eclipse of 2017”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed over Wyoming. Share full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses.
June 18
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass The Amazing Telescope”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow two students as they interact with a female astronomer at a local star party.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
June 19
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
June 20
June 21
June 22
June 23
June 24
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are these nature’s mistake or portals to the unknown? Physics can let s speculate about the nature off these bizarre structures.
June 25
UW Planetarium presents “The Dark Matter Mystery, Exploring a Cosmic Secret”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Researchers around the globe try to answer these questions.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Electronica”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of music from today’s top artists as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
June 26
June 27
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Please enter through the lower east door off the parking lot.
June 28
June 29
Laramie Municipal Band season-opening concert: 7:30 p.m., Washington Park at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at the corner of 18th and Sheridan streets. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a family friendly performance. All Municipal Band concerts are free.
June 30
July 3
Have an event for What’s Happening? Send it to Managing Editor Greg Johnson at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com.