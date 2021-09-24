FRIDAY
COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE runs from 8 a.m. to noon at 1408 Beaufort. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Laramie patients and families.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PLANETARIUM presents “Dawn of the Space Age” from the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and privately operative space flights. Show starts at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
ANNUAL WYOMING ARCHAEOLOGY FAIR is at Territorial Prison State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event with hands-on activities for the family.
WYOMING PROMISE, a statewide group working for campaign finance reform, will host a discussion with American Promise President Jeff Clements at 3 p.m. at the Albany County Public Library, 301 S. Eighth St.
CIVIL AIR PATROL LARAMIE FLIGHT will hold a fundraising car wash from 1-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 Grand Ave.
THE JACQUES LARAMIE CHAPTER of the Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate a Laramie Women Firsts commemorative marker at 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Women’s History House, 317 S. 2nd St. The chapter is presenting a marker recognizing Laramie Women historic firsts, including the first woman voter, first woman bailiff and first women jurors.
BINGO AT THE MOOSE LODGE, 409 S. 3rd St., begins at 6:30 p.m. with tickets only available at the door. Face masks are appreciated and social distancing will be practiced, so play is space available for first come.
LARAMIE AUDOBON SOCIEITY will host a trip to the Hutton Lake National Wildlife refuge. Meet at 8 a.m., Oct. 2 at the viewing platform.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH hosts weekly Jesus and Me for kids ages kindergarten through fifth grade from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Grades six through eight meet every other week from 5;30-7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 3.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Rock Church, 402 Corhell Road.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA meets at 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class next meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
ONGOING
$25 IN GIFT CARDS are being offered as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.