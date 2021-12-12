SUNDAY
Second Sunday Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Albany County Public Library. Call 307-721-2580 for information.
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Free suicide awareness/QPR training: 2-4 p.m., Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Public hearing on Laramie utility rates: 6:30 p.m., to amend municipal code to regulate water and wastewater rates in the city. Meeting is via Zoom, ID: 898 8521 9136, passcode: 706776.
WEDNESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: noon-1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Aurorae: Dancing Lights”: 7 p.m. For millennia, our ancestors looked in awe at the Aurora Borealis. What causes this display, and where does it happen? Do other planets have this display?
Theatric reading of “Little Women”: 7:30 p.m., Wyo Theater, 211 S. 2nd St. Free to attend, but donations welcome.
SATURDAY
Placing of wreaths on graves of local veterans: 11 a.m. ceremony at Greenhill Cemetery, an effort of the Jacques Laramie Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in coordination with Wreaths Across America.
UW Planetarium hosts James Webb Space Telescope Launch Watch Party: 4 p.m. Hang out and watch the launch of the largest ever space telescope at this free event.
Dec. 19
Organ concert sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral: 3 p.m., a sing-along of Christmas carols at the UW Buchanan Concert Hall.
Dec. 20
Dec. 21
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Dec. 25
Laramie Elks Community Christmas Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 103 S. 2nd St. Call 307-742-2024 by Dec. 23 to arrange for a delivered meal.
Dec. 28
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Dec. 31
Laramie Jubilee Day Royalty Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children younger than 5.
Jan. 1
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.
Jan. 2
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Hattie in Laramie. Call 307-745-5425 to register.