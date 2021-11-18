THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
FRIDAY
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “The Care and Feeding of Small Animals”: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
SATURDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Transgender Day of Remembrance memorial service: 4 p.m., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 E. Garfield St.
Relative Theatrics Film Fest presents “Tight End”: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend.
Organ concert sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral: 3 p.m., UW A&S Auditorium.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Albany County Public Library Board meets: 4 p.m. via Zoom, email rcrocker@acplwy.org for the link and call-in information.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Nov. 26
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Nov. 27
Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center — South Gym, 710 E. Garfield St.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Nov. 28
Nov. 29
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Nov. 30
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Dec. 1
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. weekly at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Legislative meet and greet: 6 p.m., joint session with Laramie City Council, Albany County Commission and local legislators via Zoom, meeting ID: 858 6154 7591, passcode: 269674.
Dec. 2
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: Meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 3
Free stress relief clinic: Noon to 1 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Christmas at the Gryphon: 7:30-8:30 p.m., a nontraditional musical celebration of Christ at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theater.
Dec. 4
Holiday Bake Sale: 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, east entrance. Masks required.
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 5
UW Collegiate Chorale presents “Joyous Hope”: 7:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 7
Public hearing on Laramie utility rates: 6:30 p.m., to amend municipal code to regulate water and wastewater rates in the city. Meeting is via Zoom, ID: 898 8521 9136, passcode: 706776.
Dec. 9
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 10
UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theater. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 11
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 12
UW Symphony Orchestra Gala Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, 307-766-6666.
Dec. 19
Organ concert sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral: 3 p.m., a sing-along of Christmas carols at the UW Buchanan Concert Hall.