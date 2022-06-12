SUNDAY
Wyoming Walk to End Epilepsy: 10 a.m., Washington Park Otto Dahl shelter. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5y7t8b5m for more information.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
Albany County Genealogical Society meets: 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 331 Hayford Ave., Relief Society room. Free to attend and open to all.
WEDNESDAY
Veterans assistance outreach: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Highway 130.
UW Summer Concert Series features Andy Wheelock Band: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
THURSDAY
Wyoming Free Stress Relief clinic: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Albany County Public Library. From 12:30-2, ear acupuncture and acupressure in a group setting. From 2-3:30, learn about the origins of ear acupuncture for recovery.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
FRIDAY
Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil: 7-8 p.m., Simpson Plaza at the Wyoming Union’s west entrance. Post-vigil reflections at 8 a.m. at the UW Rainbow Resource Center, Room 106 of the Wyoming Union; or at 8 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Great American Eclipse of 2017”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed over Wyoming. Share full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses.
SATURDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass The Amazing Telescope”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow two students as they interact with a female astronomer at a local star party.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming?
Blue Devils drum and bugle corps free show: 9 p.m., War Memorial Stadium.
June 19
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Snowy Range Summer Theater presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”: 2 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit wyo.edu/finearts.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
June 20
Juneteenth-Freedom Day closure: All Albany County offices will be closed to observe the holiday.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
June 21
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
June 22
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
June 23
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
June 24
Queer and Ally Training: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., UW Rainbow Resource Center. Limited to 30 participants, email twolfgan@uwyo.edu to register.
UW Planetarium presents “Black Holes”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Are these nature’s mistake or portals to the unknown? Physics can let s speculate about the nature off these bizarre structures.
June 25
UW Planetarium presents “The Dark Matter Mystery, Exploring a Cosmic Secret”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Researchers around the globe try to answer these questions.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Electronica”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of music from today’s top artists as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
June 26
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
June 27
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
America Sewing Guild Laramie Chapter meets: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Please enter through the lower east door off the parking lot.
June 28
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
June 29
UW Summer Concert Series features Stay Awhile: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Municipal Band season-opening concert: 7:30 p.m., Washington Park at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at the corner of 18th and Sheridan streets. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a family friendly performance. All Municipal Band concerts are free.
June 30
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
July 3
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
July 13
UW Summer Concert Series features The Unknown Knowns: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 16
Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour: 8 a.m., Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site. Make reservations by July 8 by calling Sandra at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie at 307-745-5116.
July 20
UW Summer Concert Series features The Wynona: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
July 27
UW Summer Concert Series features Tierney Brynn: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Simpson Plaza on the UW campus.
