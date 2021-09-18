SATURDAY
COWBOY BREAKFAST AT IVINSON is a community tailgate at the hospital’s west parking lot from 9-11 a.m. Enjoy breakfast while snagging some UW swag and even meet Pistol Pete.
BUDDY WALK to benefit the Wyoming Down Syndrome Foundation is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington Park bandshell. Masks are recommended and hand sanitizer stations will be available.
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S beginning at 10 a.m. at LaBonte Park in Laramie. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.
ANNUAL WYOMING ARCHAEOLOGY FAIR is at Territorial Prison State Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. This is a free event with hands-on activities for the family.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PLANETARIUM presents “Mexican Archaeoastronomy” at 2 p.m. This show illustrates the important role played by astronomical observation for the evolution of pre-Hispanic cultures in central Mexico.
RELATIVE THEATRICS presents “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” at 7:30 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theatre.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
RELATIVE THEATRICS presents “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” at 2 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theatre.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING CHAMBER ORCHESTRA presents “Russian Strings” at 7:2300 p.m. Sept. 19 at BCPA Concert Hall and livestreamed. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 ore visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
PROGRESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE of Laramie will host a 7 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring the Rev. Scott Shirley from his church in Oak Cliff, Texas, to discuss the new Texas abortion law. Everyone is welcome to speak for 2 minutes about any topic. To get the Zoom link, email erdeli@wyomail.com.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Rock Church, 402 Corhell Road.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA meets at 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class next meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
FRIDAY
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PLANETARIUM presents “Dawn of the Space Age” from the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and privately operative space flights. Show starts at 7 p.m.
RELATIVE THEATRICS presents “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” at 7:30 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center’s Gryphon Theatre.
ONGOING
$25 IN GIFT CARDS are being offered as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.