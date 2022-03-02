WEDNESDAY
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
An evening with Native American author Tommy Orange: 6 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
FRIDAY
UW Planetarium presents “Astronomical Women”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Follow the history of the great female astronomers, scientists and engineers.
SATURDAY
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. Learn the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass to launching of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the future of astronomy.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky: EDM”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist of out-of-this-world music in 5.1 surround sound and 4K resolution.
SUNDAY
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
UW faculty recital series presents Theresa Bogard: 3 p.m., Buchanan Center or the Performing Arts. She presents “Americanisms, Reflections on our Musical Heritage” on piano.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
UW Jazz Festival presents sextet One For All: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
Albany County Republican Party meets: 6 p.m., Albany County Public Library.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 9
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 4:15 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 10
Laramie Women’s Club meets: Noon, Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The program will be Laurie Heath from the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center speaking about the Breast Boutique. To attend, contact Ina Buckner at buckner_ina@yahoo.com.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UW Department of Music hosts pianist Andrew Harley: 7:30 p.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 11
UW Planetarium presents “Asteroids, Meteors and Comets”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. We learn about the eight major planets from a young age, but what about everything else in our solar system?
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 12
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Dawn of the Space Age”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. From the launch of the first artificial satellite Sputnik to the lunar landings and privately operated space flights.
Relative Theatrics presents “Bone Records” by Heather Beasly: 7:30 p.m., Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 E. Garfield St. For tickets, visit realativetheatrics.eventbrite.com.
March 14
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 15
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 16
Assistance for veterans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans service Center at the UW Student Union, third floor.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 17
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
March 18
Albany County CattleWomen meet: 11:30 a.m., location tbd. Visit wyaccw.com in the week before the meeting for location and more information.
March 19
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 20
Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m., the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Hear from health care professionals and get your steps in.
Rita Krusemark Series of organ concerts: 3 p.m., Buchanan Concert Hall, sponsored by St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
March 21
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 22
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
March 23
Laramie Rivers Conservation District Board meets: Noon-3 p.m., 5015 Stone Road, Laramie.
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 24
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
March 25
UW Planetarium presents “Yellowstone to Enceladus”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Wyoming’s Yellowstone area was designated the first national park more than 100 years ago. A billion miles away on an icy moon of Saturn a similar power lies beneath the surface.
March 26
Free stress relief clinic: 10-11 a.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun our Living Star”: 2 .m., UW Planetarium. Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface in immersive full-dome format.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Women Who Rock”: 7 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playist of music from female artists.
March 28
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
March 29
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Free stress relief clinic: 1-2 p.m., Laramie Plains Civic Center Phoenix Ballroom.
March 30
Laramie Tai Chi and tea: Meets at 1:30 p.m. at the north end of the stadium in Laramie Plainsman Park, North 15th and Reynolds. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Prenatal Education at Ivinson Medical Group’s women’s health clinic: 5:30 p.m., Summit Conference Room at the hospital. Learn more or register at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
March 31
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
May 14
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 8:30 a.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, undergraduate ceremony for the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineering and Applied Science and School of Energy Resources.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 10 a.m., Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, for the College of Law.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 12:15 p.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, for master’s and doctoral students from colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Business, Education, Engineering and Applied Science, Health Sciences and Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
University of Wyoming graduation ceremony: 3:3- p.m., UW Arena-Auditorium, for undergraduate ceremony for colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Office of Academic Affairs.
