Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is one month away
DENVER — May 13 marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Each year, on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect nonperishable food donations from customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Wyoming who need our help.
The need for food donations is great. More than 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will do the rest.
It’s voucher time at the city landfill
From April 17 through August 4, city of Laramie and Albany County residents can apply for a landfill voucher online.
A voucher is good for one free pick-up sized load (approximately 2 1/2 yards), and can be redeemed May 1, 2023 — Sept. 16, 2023 at the Landfill/Recycling Center.
Please note that there are some items, materials and fees the voucher won’t cover. For more information and to apply, go online at www.cityoflaramie.org/voucher.
BLM’s Wheatland Corral kicks off spring with April wild horse adoption
WHEATLAND — The Bureau of Land Management will offer 40-50 wild horses and burros for adoption April 28 at the Wheatland Off-Range Corral in Wheatland.
Anyone interested can preview the animals starting at 8 a.m. until the live competitive auction begins at 10 a.m. Animals not taken during the auction will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the standard adoption fee of $125. The event ends at 3 p.m.
To qualify, adopters must be at least 18 years old and have facilities that meet the BLM’s requirements. Get your adoption application pre-approved or learn more about adoption requirements at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
Nominations sought for outstanding Wyoming female entrepreneurs
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
“During the past five years of recognizing Wyoming women entrepreneurs through this award process, we have been honored to hear the stories of women from every corner of the state serving their communities in nearly every industry,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women, in a news release. “We encourage everyone to look around their communities for these business owners and help us celebrate their success.”
Nomination forms are now available at wyomingwomenscouncil.org. Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. The deadline for 2023 nominations is April 28.
This will be the sixth Woman Entrepreneur Award the WCW has given out.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle