Freedom has a Birthday registration open
The city of Laramie and Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the extremely popular Freedom has a Birthday event is ready for 2023.
Freedom has a Birthday registration open
The city of Laramie and Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the extremely popular Freedom has a Birthday event is ready for 2023.
Freedom has a Birthday presented by Rocky Mountain Power will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m, July 4, at Washington Park. This event is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event that attracts more than 10,000 visitors. It will include a performance by the Laramie Municipal Band, two entertainment stages, free children’s activities, organizational, demonstration, retail booths and a food court.
“We appreciate the opportunity to once again support Laramie’s Freedom has a Birthday celebration,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. “Rocky Mountain Power is honored to support our communities and specifically this event where we can all gather to celebrate our nation that was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and liberty.”
If interested in participating in Freedom has a Birthday, visit online at www.cityoflaramie.org/freedom to register. For more information and questions, email FHAB@cityoflaramie.org.
UW researchers use wind farm data to test supercomputer modeling
A collaboration between University of Wyoming researchers and a wind energy company has provided new insights into the use of high-performance computing to predict wind resources.
A team led by Michael Stoellinger, an associate professor in UW’s Department of Mechanical and Energy Systems Engineering and co-director of the Wind Energy Research Center, compared sophisticated computer simulations of wind flow with data recorded at the Power Company of Wyoming’s Sierra Madre wind farm site near Rawlins. The research was selected as a featured article in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.
The researchers concluded that their predictive simulations — conducted on the National Center for Atmospheric Research-Wyoming Supercomputing Center near Cheyenne, as well as at UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center — were quite accurate when compared with actual data recordings of wind speeds and duration at the site near Rawlins. Such modeling helps with the siting of wind energy projects.
Stoellinger expressed appreciation to the Power Company of Wyoming for sharing the data, noting that it’s unusual for companies to do so.
The research was funded by both the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.