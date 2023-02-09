Climb Wyoming to offer free career training
Climb Wyoming will begin a free career training program for single moms in Laramie.
The program will help participants launch careers with stability, regular business hours and competitive wages and benefits. Training will include office skills to prepare for work in a variety of professional administrative settings, including the medical field. Moms will receive support in all ares of life to help gain self-sufficiency for their families now and in the future.
To learn more, Climb has scheduled two informational meetings: at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, and at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meetings will be at the Laramie Office, located at 217 S. 1st St. Childcare is not provided, and the organization asks to plan accordingly.
Rep. Hageman to hold town halls in Laramie, Pine Bluffs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced Wednesday that she will be hosting four additional town hall meetings during her first week back home in Wyoming.
“During my campaign I promised to host a town hall in every county, every year. After three weeks in Washington, I am excited to update Wyomingites on what we have done and the votes we have taken. I welcome their ideas and feedback,” Hageman said in a news release.
The town halls will be held at the following locations:
In Laramie: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Albany County Public Library. 310 S. 8th St.
In Pine Bluffs: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Pine Bluffs City Hall Meeting Room, 215 Main St.
Hageman will also hold a town hall from 3-4 p.m. Feb. 12 in Gillette and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in Pinedale.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices up 2.3 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.94 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.05 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday.
The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle