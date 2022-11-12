Wyoming Highway 130 through the Snowy Range closed
Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season, according to a news release.
Because of drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of Highway 130 for the season.
Also known as the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, the 12-mile section of the highway tops out at more than 10,800 feet in elevation and closes annually each fall when lack of travel and deep snow accumulations make plowing the highway impractical.
The closure spans mile markers 36-48, from the Green Rock Trailhead in the east to just above Ryan Park in the west.
Last year, the highway closed for the season on Nov. 11. In previous years, it closed Nov. 14 in 2020, Oct. 29 in 2019, Nov. 3 in 2018, Nov. 20 in 2017 and Nov. 28 in 2016. It is one of two high-elevation highways in District 1 that close for the winter annually.
Highway 130 will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.
WYDOT warns against scam textsThe Wyoming Department of Transportation was alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses, according to a news release.
Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
This is a phishing scam aimed at manipulating people into revealing personal information. WYDOT is not and will not send text messages of this nature and does not seek personal information in this manner. If you receive a text message like this one, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.
For questions or concerns about your driver license, contact your local Driver Services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only Driver Services website is dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.
Special advisory from
Wyoming News ExchangeThe life of former Wyoming Press Association director Jim Angell will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Cheyenne. Angell died of cancer on Aug. 17, 2022.
A traditional service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Cheyenne, 9209 Ridge Rd. in Cheyenne, beginning at 4 p.m. This service will be livestreamed and recorded. It can be viewed at cheyenne.church/watch.com.
It will be followed by a more spirited celebration — beginning at 7 p.m. — at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. Food and drink will be provided, and those who are musically inclined are strongly encouraged to bring their instruments and jam in Angell’s honor.
Those wishing to remember him are invited to attend either event or both. For more information, call 307-640-2500 or email 3angells3@gmail.com.