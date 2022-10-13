Bingo night
Laramie Moose Lodge 390, located at 409 S. 3rd St., is hosting Bingo for a night of fun, games and lots of winners on Saturday, Oct. 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Card packets are $25 and extra card packets are $15, for those who are really good at multi-tasking. The event will have a jackpot up to $500 if a minimum of 100 original packets are sold. The will be concession available with hamburgers, hot dogs, home-made fries and possibly even brownies.
Those bringing a food item for donation to the Backpack Program or Interfaith will receive a free jackpot card. In addition, the Lodge is accepting bags of Halloween candy to hand out at its Trunk of Treat from 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 29.
For more information, email shutton@uwyo.edu, or call the Lodge at 307-742-2998.
Wyoming’s average gas prices jump more than 9 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 39.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.47 per gallon, while the highest was $4.39, a difference of 92 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
