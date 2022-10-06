UniWyo Credit Union
honored by ForbesFor the fourth straight year, UniWyo Credit Union was named the Best-In-State Credit Union in Wyoming by Forbes.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition, but what we are most proud of is being able to help our members reach their financial goals and make a meaningful difference in the communities that we serve,” UniWyo CEO Dave Krause says in new release. “Thank you to our membership for making this possible.”
Forbes partnered with the market research firm, Statista, to conduct in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 U.S. citizens, among 4,839 banks and 5,041 credit unions, across all 50 states, on their banking relationships. Credit unions and regional institutions ranked higher overall than banks and national institutions, respectively.
Respondents ranked their overall satisfaction based on the products or services they utilized at their financial institution and if they would recommend their financial institution to their friends and family. In addition, they were surveyed on six facets of their relationship: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Based on a 1-100 scale, scores ranged from 74.2 to 93.6. With more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.4% made the cut for the best-in-state rankings.
UniWyo was ranked second in the nation with an overall satisfaction score of 92.52, just .02 shy of the highest-ranked credit union in the nation, CoVantage Credit Union in Antigo, Wisconsin.
UniWyo Credit Union was founded in 1953, and is a full-service, member-owned credit union with branches in Cheyenne and Laramie, including on the University of Wyoming campus.
UniWyo has nearly 80 employees serving more than 36,000 members. It recently announced a merger with Reliant Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Casper. Once the merger is complete, UniWyo will be the surviving credit union and with more than $700 million in assets.
Annual Pumpkin Walk scheduledThe Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site is inviting the public to its 13th annual Pumpkin Walk.
The family fun featuring games, prizes, treats and food vendors is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison located at 975 Snowy Range Rd.
Other fall fun activities during the event for family and friends include a straw maze, a pumpkin patch, a trunk or treat, the rock monster and much more.
Discounted admission to the site is $4 per adult, and children are free. Ticket fees directly support this annual event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Follow us on Facebook for the latest information or contact Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site at 307-745-6161 or online at wyomingterritorialprison.com.
Editor’s note: This brief was updated to reflect the correct date of the Pumpkin Walk is this Saturday, not Thursday as published in Wednesday’s edition of the Boomerang.