...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 419, 420, 421, 422, 427, AND 428...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 417...419...420...421...
422 422...427 AND ...428.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph
looking likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected
Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Students attend a lesson at Laramie Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Test scores in Albany County School District 1 have already returned to pre-pandemic levels, while attendance lags behind.
Test scores and attendance rates have been a point of concern for school districts across the country as students and teachers continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While standardized test scores have reflected a wide gap in proficiency for some areas, this has not been the case in Albany County School District 1. State WY-TOPP test scores took a slight dip in the 2020-21 school year, but have already returned to normal levels, ACSD1 Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher said.
“It really didn’t impact us,” Fisher said. “Last year when we really returned most of our students to the building our scores actually went right back to where they had been, if not a little bit higher.”
During the 2021-22 school year, Albany County WY-TOPP scores were above the state average. ACSD1 third graders tested in the 60th percentile for English and language arts and in the 63rd percentile for math, according to school board documents. The statewide average is to test in the 48th and 52nd percentiles, respectively.
Average local test scores are above state averages all the way through 10th grade, the highest grade to take the WY-TOPP test. At this level, students tested in the 58th percentile for English and language arts and in the 47th percentile for Math, while statewide averages are at 52% and 42%.
When looking at WY-TOPP test data, people should look to consistency across the schools and grade levels rather than percentage as a measure of success, Fisher said. She explained that the tests are not designed for students to get 100%, but rather create a bell curve where some students score highly and others fail, but the majority are in the middle.
“I would love to get the message out that it’s one day in a kid’s life,” Fisher said. “There’s 184 other days where they’re growing and learning in school. We’re going to take those 184 and focus on those.”
Still, the data can be helpful to see which programs in the district are working and which need improvement.
Hispanic students across the district have earned lower WY-TOPP test scores than their peers, Fisher said.
While the district does not yet have specific plans on how it will address the issue, it plans to continue seeking resources to help with professional development regarding cultural relevance and looking for unconscious biases, Fisher said. It also plans to continue working with a multicultural parental advisory group that was formed last year.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a couple of years … to figure out how we connect better with our Hispanic students and their families so they feel like a valued part of our system,” Fisher said.
Lower scores extend to other groups of students as well, such as middle school English language learners. There also was a slight dip in test scores for students in special education, but this gap has narrowed compared to previous years.
Adapting
Despite the challenges, leaders in the district have attributed their overall success to the ability to keep schools open and keep students on track throughout the pandemic. Teachers put in extra hours to help their students, and worked with one another to cover topics students may have missed during the 2020 school year.
“They really worked well collaborating and picking up slack and trying to help kids so they didn’t miss a beat,” Fisher said.
That’s not to say the myriad of complications brought on by the pandemic are over. The district’s latest challenge is decreasing school absences.
Attendance rates have fallen across the district in the past year, with the lowest rates at the high school level.
During the 2020-21 school year the district had an overall attendance rate of 93.92%, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Education. The same year attendance rates were 93.08% at Laramie High School and 78.67% at Whiting High School. During the past school year, attendance decreased to 86.91% at LHS, 76.88% at Whiting and 91.1% district-wide.
“I think a lot of it really is just people became accustomed to having the ability to do school from anywhere,” Laramie Middle School principal Kevin O’Dea said during last week’s school board meeting. “We need to bring back basically the expectation that you’re in school every day.”
While the district did offer remote learning options during the brunt of the pandemic, now it’s best if students return to in-person instruction, Fisher said. The school board considered a variety of methods to increase attendance, such as rewarding students who do show up and connecting students with mentors.
“I think we work on ways to build the relationships so kids want to be in school,” Fisher said. “What are those things that are going to motivate them to want to be there.”