Test scores and attendance rates have been a point of concern for school districts across the country as students and teachers continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While standardized test scores have reflected a wide gap in proficiency for some areas, this has not been the case in Albany County School District 1. State WY-TOPP test scores took a slight dip in the 2020-21 school year, but have already returned to normal levels, ACSD1 Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher said.

Laramie Middle School

Students practice cooking at Laramie Middle School Tuesday, Oct. 18. Test scores in Albany County School District 1 have already returned to pre-pandemic levels, while attendance lags behind.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus