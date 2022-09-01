Current and former college students in Wyoming report a collective sigh of relief in the wake of President Joe Biden’s move to relieve a portion of student debt.

While Wyoming politicians have nearly unilaterally condemned the decision as unfair and irresponsible, some University of Wyoming students and graduates say they see the announcement as a spark of hope after years of financial struggle. For some borrowers, loan forgiveness will offer a path to financial freedom, but for others it isn’t nearly enough.

