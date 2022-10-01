WIP gets new director
Lauren Schoenfeld has been named the Executive Director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership.
Also known as WIP, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership was formed in 2021 with the goal of better connecting the state’s higher education institutions with state agencies and the business sector to increase economic development.
The program aims to do this by growing Wyoming industries, creating research and innovation systems and preparing students to join the workforce.
In her new role, Schoenfeld will work with the partners in WIP to develop relationships with businesses and politicians, according to a press release from Governor Mark Gordon’s Office. The state legislature has funded the position for two years.
“Her experience in organizational management and knowledge of Wyoming are assets that will help her skillfully coordinate a wide array of stakeholders and move the state ahead,” Gordon says in the release.
Schoenfeld is from Wyoming and has previously been the executive director of the Sweetwater County YMCA and the organizational change management lead for J.R. Simplot. She is also serving on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners.
New store opens
The Zone had its grand opening in Laramie on Thursday. The gift store features local artists and vendors. The store sells new, like new or renewed art, jewelry, home decorations and more.
The business still has space for local artists and vendors who would like to sell their products. The Zone is located at 116 E. Grand Ave. and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday
Medicine Bow visitor use survey to begin
Employees will be conducting a voluntary survey of visitors to the Medicine Bow National Forest starting in October and ending in September of next year, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
Information from the survey will be used for forest management and local tourism planning. It will provide estimates of the amounts of people who visit the forest, what they do there, and how satisfied they were with the experience, the press release says. Information on the economic impacts of these visits will also be provided from the survey.
“We would appreciate if visitors would stop and answer a few questions,” Forest Recreation Program Manager Kristi Murphy says in the release. “It’s important for interviewers to talk with both local and out-of-area visitors, so all types of people are represented in the study.”
Business After Hours
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will host the next Business After Hours starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the hospital’s West Atrium (Entrance No. 4). The event we will be pouring up a good time with small bites, drinks and door prizes. Participants can also learn about the hospital’s orthopedic services and take a tour of the Women and Children Center.