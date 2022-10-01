Laramie Boomerang General Sales Manager Shelly Bissell hands out an award at the Hilton Garden Inn on Wednesday evening. Local business owners and employees gathered to celebrate the Best of the Best awards.
Local business owners and employees gather Wednesday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn to celebrate the Best of the Best winners.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Teamwork, resilience and gratitude were some of the main topics of conversation for business owners, professionals and families who gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Wednesday.
The first-ever cocktail hour and ceremony was arranged to honor the 128 winners of Best of the Best, an annual community choice award organized by the Laramie Boomerang’s marketing department to recognize the city’s favorite businesses in categories ranging from dining to beauty and health.
More than 800 businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards, with over 50,000 votes cast by community members.
While the winners and top nominees mingled with the Laramie High School Jazz Band providing music in the background, they had a chance to connect and reflect on the past year and what it meant for their businesses.
“I’m the most proud of our staff in terms of how they’ve grown as people,” said Mazin Mohamed, who represented Toyota of Laramie at the event.
Mohamed said that even through challenges with inventory brought on by supply chain issues, the sales team was able to break records and be a place people could rely on.
An emphasis on the contributions of employees was something many of the event attendees brought up throughout the evening.
“That is our team. They are incredible,” Basic Beginnings Early Learning Center Director Jan Lawrence said of the group’s award.
Basic Beginnings opened in 1983 and has been in the same family for its entire operation, Lawrence said. Multiple generations of children have been through the center, and some teachers have been in childcare for over 20 years — something she said is unheard of in the industry.
Lawrence said she was grateful to all the employees for working through the uncertainty of the pandemic and adapting to new government regulations.
Marcy Anderson and Kyra Smith of Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply had a similar view, noting they were proud to be up to 45 employees and retain many employees through the pandemic.
More than half of Murdoch’s staff are college students, and there are some interesting customers that come in too: pigs, snakes, parrots and sugar flyers have all been through the store, and some of them are regulars.
The customers are part of what makes working at many local businesses in town special. For the team that operates Rasmussen & Co Fine Jewelers, the best part of the job is selling products that could become valued family heirlooms or signify the beginning of a happy new relationship.
Victoria Rasmussen-Dickson and Pearce Jones brainstormed their favorite things about the business. They said they were proud that it stayed in the same family for over 50 years, but the best part was even more simple:
“The love. Dealing with people who are in love,” they said.
No matter their favorite part of their profession, the attendees were grateful to be recognized for their work.
“We appreciate the community,” said Maureen Moore, the director of retail services at Goodwill Wyoming. “The donations keep our door open.”