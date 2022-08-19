Boomerang Writer

If approved for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant, Laramie could be home to a new bike park near Laramie High School.

Location of Laramie Bike Park

The future location of Laramie Bike Park is between Laramie High School and the nearby recreation center.
Laramie Bike Park

Based on its geography, the city chose to place the Laramie Bike Park near Laramie High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus