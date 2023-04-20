Meeting address/times: Meet at 11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of every month except June, July, August and December. Meetings, unless otherwise announced, are held at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third, Laramie.
Approximate number of members: 150
Qualifications for membership: Women living and working in the Albany County beef industry, and women interested in promoting the beef industry by educating consumers and students about beef nutrition, food safety and the stewardship of natural resources practiced by ranchers involved in beef production.
Cost of membership: $15 annually, due Oct. 1 of each year
Description of your group: We support the beef industry of Albany County. ACCW holds an Ag Expo every spring for mainly third-grade students. They visit various stations to learn about mosquito control; livestock branding; beef byproducts; how ruminants turn grass into food for humans; raising goats, poultry and pigs; and how sheep dogs herd and protect their flocks. Our scholarship program offers $2,000 awards to a minimum of three students. Member Memorial Scholarships provide several more awards each year. In July, we offer the Albany County CattleWomen Annual Albany County Ranch Tour. A different area of the county is toured each year. Our very generous ranchers share their operations and ranch histories with county residents and the tourists who join us every year. ACCW serves lunch at one of the ranches. Other activities include the Kids Breakfast at the Fair on Beef Show Day; various bazaars for fundraising; cookouts and other events at the Wyoming Territorial Prison; Family Fun Nights; Bingo at the Moose; etc. We hold a Scholarship Auction every November, with proceeds going to the Scholarship Fund. A Silent Auction is held every December at the Annual Albany County Stock Growers/CattleWomen Dinner Dance. We also have a Scrapbooking Committee keeping track of Albany County CattleWomen history.