Website/social media: facebook.com/LaramieEagles3493
Meeting address/times: 126 Lyon St., Laramie
Approximate number of members: 325
Qualifications for membership: Open to anyone for membership
Cost of membership: $15 application fee, $35 for Aerie per year, $30 for auxiliary and $10 for Riders (Must be a member to join Riders)
Description of your group: People helping people fraternal nonprofit that raises money for charities through social activities
Who to contact: William Bridges, 307-742-2473, wbridges411@gmail.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.