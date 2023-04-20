Meeting address/times: The chapter generally meets the fourth Monday of the month from September-May (holiday meeting changes may occur in November, December and May) at the United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St., Laramie.
Approximate number of members: 30
Qualifications for membership: Anyone interested in textiles, fabric design, construction alterations, fitting, accessories, etc. for professional or personal sewing is welcome to join us.
Description of your group: We offer the community local and national speakers on relevant clothing construction, textiles and a variety of related sewist topics. During the Albany County Fair, we award prizes to the Best of Show in the Clothing Construction categories. Members work with the Albany County 4-H Clothing Project assisting young people in learning how to sew. The chapter also encourages sewists to compete in the District Make It with Wool Contest, where we have had members represent Wyoming in the national contest. Some of the community service projects the chapter has been involved with include making masks for area hospitals, bibs for area nursing homes and sanitary supplies for young women in Africa. We will be making shift dresses for young women overseas so they are able to wear them to go to school. To fund our national presentations and activities, the chapter sponsors a semi-annual fabric and related sewing materials sale during National Sewing Month in September at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building.
Who to contact: Jean Taylor, Membership Chair; Sue Green, President; or Bobbie Schimek, Publicity Chair, at 954-703-9932, jeantaylor@gmail.com