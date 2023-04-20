Qualifications for membership: The Fraternal Order is a nonpolitical, nonsectarian and strictly American fraternity. Proposal for membership in the Order is only by invitation of a member in good standing. To be accepted as a member, one must be an American citizen and reside in Albany County, believe in God, be of good moral character and be at least 21 years old.
Cost of membership: Local lodge dues, plus Grand Lodge dues are $121 per year.
Description of your group: Elks invest in their communities through programs that ensure children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans and improve quality of life. Our guiding principles are charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity. Our mission is to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; and to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization. On a higher level, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America serves the people and communities through its programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share. Some Elks programs consist of scholarships, veteran services, Hoop Shoot Competition for our youth, youth drug awareness, Dictionary Project, Americanisms Essay Contest, to name a few. For 39 years, our members and community volunteers have shared their love of community by hosting the Annual Community Christmas Dinner.