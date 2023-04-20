Website/social media: laramiekiwanis.org
Meeting address/times: Meets at the Holiday Inn Laramie, 204 N. 30th St., Laramie, on the first and third Tuesday every month at noon.
Approximate number of members: 40
Qualifications for membership: Be active in the club and the community.
Cost of membership: Individual membership, $45 per quarter; Corporate/business, $60 per quarter
Description of your group: As a thriving organization of men, women and youth, we are dedicated to serving the children of the world and improving the quality of life worldwide.
Who to contact: Denise Deem, 307-721-1722, DDeem@StagePointFCU.com
