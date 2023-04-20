Website/social media: laramiepickleballassociation.com
Meeting address/times: Laramie Recreation Center, University of Wyoming Tennis Center and Undine Park
Approximate number of members: 90
Qualifications for membership: Complete a membership application and pay an annual fee
Cost of membership: $20 per year
Description of your group: We welcome pickleball players, both seasoned and new, to enjoy this fast-growing sport, along with the social aspects of time spent together.
Who to contact: Treece Sisneros, tdsisneros@yahoo.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.