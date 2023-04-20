Website/social media: laramietu.org and facebook.com/LaramieValleyTU
Meeting address/times: Meeting dates and locations are emailed to members.
Approximate number of members: 140
Qualifications for membership: Membership in Trout Unlimited
Cost of membership: $35
Description of your group: Our mission is to bring together diverse interests to care for and recover rivers and streams so our children can experience the joy of wild and native trout and salmon.
Who to contact: Bill Schepeler, laramievalleytu@gmail.com
