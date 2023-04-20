Qualifications for membership: Open to any woman or man, age 16 and over
Cost of membership: $60 annual dues for single, $90 for family and students free
Description of your group: The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Laramie is a local league affiliate of the League of Women Voters of Wyoming (LWVWY). The LWVWY is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to: protect and expand voting rights; ensure everyone is represented in our democracy; ensure elections remain free and accessible to all; ensure people have the information they need to participate in elections; promote personal political responsibility through informed and active participation in government and public policy; neither support or oppose any political party or candidate; support and advocate for policies and legislation based on national and state positions; and committed to LWVUS’ diversity, equity and inclusion policies. During election years, the league sponsors candidate forums, online and printed voter guides to help inform and engage voters. During legislative sessions, we support or oppose legislation based on our national and state policy positions. We send volunteer observers to city and county government meetings to ensure transparency. We offer public education programs for our members and the public.