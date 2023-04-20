Meeting address/times: We meet once a month and discuss the current status of each institution at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Historic Ivinson Mansion, 603 E. Ivinson Ave., Laramie.
Approximate number of members: 30
Qualifications for membership: Museum or related field professionals, interns, volunteers, representatives and education professionals
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: Our main purpose is networking, but we also share resources and ideas and cooperate for projects or grants when possible.
Who to contact: Konnie Cronk, 307-460-1494, konniecronk@gmail.com
