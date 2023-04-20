Website/social media: facebook.com/secondstorybookclub
Meeting address/times: Meets the second Thursday of every month – winter via Zoom; summer in Harbon Park.
Approximate number of members: 20
Qualifications for membership: None
Cost of membership: None
Description of your group: Once-a-month discussion of various genres chosen by members. Discount on books at Second Story Books in Laramie.
Who to contact: S Peters, 307-689-6406, gspeters2021@icloud.com
