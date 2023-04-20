Website/social media: upclaramie.org
Meeting address/times: 205 S. 11th, Laramie
Approximate number of members: 138
Qualifications for membership: Participate in an inquirer’s class and profess your faith.
Description of your group: We put Christ’s love in action in Laramie and the world. Those of all ages are welcome to come and worship.
Who to contact: Pastor Michelle Bacon, 307-742-2061, upclaramie@gmail.com
