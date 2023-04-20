Meeting address/times: Meet at Third and Grand from 4:45-5:15 p.m. on Fridays
Approximate number of members: 5 in Wyoming and approximately 5,000 stateside and international
Qualifications for membership: Veteran with DD 214 or join as associate (non-veteran) and a desire for a more peaceful world
Cost of membership: National dues $40; have scholarships
Description of your group: We, as military veterans, do hereby affirm our greater responsibility to serve the cause of world peace. To this end, we will work with others both, nationally and internationally, to: increase public awareness of the causes and costs of war; restrain our governments from intervening, overtly and covertly, in the internal affairs of other nations; resist racism and repression in our home communities; oppose the militarization of law enforcement; end the arms race, and to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons; seek justice for veterans and victims of war; and abolish war as an instrument of national policy. To achieve these goals, members of Veterans For Peace pledge to use nonviolent means and to maintain an organization that is both democratic and open, with the understanding that all members are trusted to act in the best interests of the group for the larger purpose of world peace.