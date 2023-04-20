Meeting address/times: Monthly meetings via Zoom and in-person meetings at alternating locations
Approximate number of members: 200
Qualifications for membership: Adherence to and support for the mission statement: advancing Wyoming animal protection through education, training and legal advocacy.
Cost of membership: No monetary costs. Volunteer time and donations appreciated.
Description of your group: WYCAP is advancing Wyoming animal protection through education, training and legal advocacy. Animal protection laws in Wyoming rank in the five top worst states in the nation. A statewide collaborative response to animal cruelty, abandonment and neglect is essential to change this status. We are mobilizing community members to take action and communicate with elected officials at the local, county and state level and citizens of all ages about animal welfare issues. Volunteers provide updates on local ordinance changes, cruelty case investigations and prosecution, or other events that need advocacy responses. Volunteers help with education and training programs. WYCAP is creating a resource directory for all animal-related welfare services in the state, and seeking volunteers to help with social media, conducting fundraising, grant writing, data collection and more.