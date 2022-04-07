Laramie City Council has finally drawn a line on redrawing city ward boundaries.
The council voted this week to move forward with multiple initiatives that have been in the works for months, including a new ward boundary map. Affordability in housing and access to city resources also were discussed as part of a lengthy agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting.
Ward boundaries
After adopting various drafts of a ward boundary map, the City Council has given the green light for Map 1G with one “no” vote from council member Erin O’Doherty and two absences.
The map splits West Laramie between two wards, something that's been a point of contention with the council and some residents. Some argued that having more council members with constituents in the west neighborhood would increase representation. Others felt keeping the neighborhood whole would better serve the area by having a higher voter percentage of West Laramie residents in one ward.
The map was developed to alleviate concerns about voter privacy and small precincts that were part of a previous proposal to redraw the boundary lines.
“I feel like City Council needed one more meeting to totally hone in on a good map,” said council member Andrea Summerville, who brought Map 1G to the floor. “I feel like we were pushed into doing this over two weeks in a hurry due to aspects out of our control.”
There was some uncertainty involved in the process after the Wyoming Legislature took longer than expected to complete its redistricting process, which impacts how city wards can be drawn. Despite this, a decision had to be made in a timely manner to allow the Albany County Clerk’s Office to prepare for election season.
Zoning rules
The council moved forward with changes to zoning rules in areas zoned R1, LR and RR single-family.
Minimum lot and setback requirements were reduced and the requirement to build a garage along with a house was eliminated. While developers and homeowners can still build a garage or a large home, the change was meant to provide opportunity to build more affordable living spaces.
“This is mainly to increase flexibility for potential developers,” said Planning Division spokesperson Philipp Gabathuler of the changes to dimensional standards.
The new ordinance also expands the definition of an accessory dwelling unit so that homeowners in the area can build and potentially rent spaces either attached or detached from their homes to people outside their families.
“Zoning, if anything, is a promise that a neighborhood will be developed in a certain way,” said Laramie resident Brett Glass in objecting to the changes. “People invested their life savings in their homes assuming their neighborhoods will remain pretty much the same.”
The ordinance will go up for a third and final reading April 19.
Recreation Center fees
City Council approved changes to admission and membership prices at the Laramie Community Recreation Center that are part of a greater goal to reimagine the center’s usage.
Admission will be divided into three groups: youth, adult and senior. The fee for youth and seniors will be $4.50 for daily admission and $220 for an annual membership. For adults, the fee will be $6.50 for daily admission and $350 for an annual membership.
The center also made changes to its family pass policy. While previously the fees for a family plan were assessed on a household basis, the new plan is assessed based on number of people.
Members also will see more flexibility with altering their memberships to be year-long or month-to-month.
“We think this is more accommodating and will be more appealing to our community members,” Recreation Manager Jodi Guerin said about the changes.
Summerville raised concerns about the lack of a needs-based fee structure in the plan and the potential impact it could have on low-income families. The council plans to consider a needs-based plan in the future.
The fees will go into effect June 1, or at the end of the membership period for current members.