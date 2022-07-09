Laramie City Council has approved two measures for the improvement of the city’s sewer system.
The area requiring repair lies between Flint and Gibbon streets running along 13th and 14th streets. The project includes pipe replacement and adding two manholes along the sewer line.
“Utilities staff identified this section of line to be replaced because sections are collapsing and is in overall poor condition, causing significant maintenance concerns,” city staff wrote in an outline for the council.
Public Works Director Brooks Webb told council members this week that the project is considered high priority because of the pipe’s poor condition, despite the city’s original plans to repair it in two years. Pipe replacement is required because of severe degradation, which has caused other issues.
SolTerra Engineering completed the design for the sewer system replacement.
“This project was originally in the capital plan for 2024, (but) our utilities division identified major issues with this line including a failure,” Webb said.
City Council awarded SolTerra $19,000 for its support in the construction of the sewer line’s replacement. Six Point Solutions was approved to do excavation work, with the council awarding the company more than $125,000. If needed, Six Point Solutions has some flexibility in spending with a contingency of 10% the awarded amount.
The city has not yet defined a date for the project, although it is expected to begin before the end of the summer.