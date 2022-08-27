Part of the excitement of a new school year for students is getting a new stash of supplies and clothing to go along with advancing to another adventure in their education.

But for some youth in southern Wyoming, a necessity as basic as clothing means much more. And a volunteer-run closet in Laramie and Cheyenne is changing the landscape for foster children and the families that support them.

Laramie Foster Closet

The Southeast Wyoming Foster Closet carries a wide range of sizes for foster children and other children in need. The organization is entirely volunteer run, using their funds to buy new items like underwear and menstrual supplies.
Laramie Foster Closet

Laramie Foster Closet is located in the Laramie Plains Civic Center and offers climate-appropriate clothing to youth of all ages, including teens and infants in foster care. This program supports foster parents across Southeast Wyoming, with another location in Cheyenne. 
Southeast Wyoming Foster Closets

The Southeast Wyoming Foster Closet provides a variety of items, such as shoes, clothes and baby items. These items are available to all foster parents, but in Albany County School District #1 school employees can request them for children in poverty as well.

