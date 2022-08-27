Part of the excitement of a new school year for students is getting a new stash of supplies and clothing to go along with advancing to another adventure in their education.
But for some youth in southern Wyoming, a necessity as basic as clothing means much more. And a volunteer-run closet in Laramie and Cheyenne is changing the landscape for foster children and the families that support them.
Offering a variety of clothing, shoes and other accessories for young people, the Southeast Wyoming Foster Closet operates two locations where foster parents can receive items for children in their care. In both Cheyenne and Laramie, the closets also can play a role in helping foster children heal from trauma.
“Children can’t heal from anything and move forward unless their basic needs and necessities are met,” said Jenni Vazqueztell, director of the foster closet.
While schools offer free lunch to children in foster care, providing clothing and shoes can be overlooks when compared to the focus placed on basic livelihood needs like food and shelter. This can be even more complicated if foster parents don’t have money to buy them a new wardrobe.
Something else that many times isn’t considered is that infants in foster care may come to a home without diapers, toys or other things necessary for their development.
“When we got a little one, we were able to access a baby swing, baby clothes and a stroller (through Laramie Foster Closet),” said foster parent Lisa Theis.
Theis also works as a school success liaison at Laramie Middle School and as an Albany County School District 1 homelessness liaison.
The closets offer children an opportunity to “shop” for new clothes, sanitary supplies and shoes. Foster parents often bring children who may only have old clothing in trash bags to call their own, if they have anything at all.
“A lot of times, the kids come into my home with nothing. They come in with what they’re wearing, and sometimes even what they’re wearing is way too small,” said Heather Burnam, a Cheyenne-based foster parent. “It’s nice to be able to run them up to the closet and have them pick out a whole new set of clothes and brand new fresh, clean underwear.”
When children come without the necessities, foster parents may struggle to make them feel safe or valued. The closet provides ways to rise above barriers, allowing children to connect with adults they can trust.
“I love being a foster parent and my kids also love participating in (fostering). It can be hard at times but it’s amazing to be able to help a family come back together and be in a better place,” said Burnham. “We could not do this without the foster closet, especially when they come without any clothing.”
As the pandemic increased the demand for help and assistance across the spectrum of local communities, the Laramie Foster Closet expanded to include Cody’s Closet.
Through Cody’s Closet, school employees can request clothing for a particular child’s size, style and gender from Laramie Foster Closet. After getting a request, duffel bags with clothing and shoes are given to the school employee to give to the child.
By using a duffel bag and having school employees receive clothing, Cody’s Closet protects children from being singled out or bullied for their socio-economic status.
“That anonymity gives children the chance to be free to be them, and it also gives them a chance to have what they need and show up to school the next day with pride and with self-esteem,” Vazqueztell said.
Cody’s Closet furthers the Southeast Wyoming Foster Closet’s goals of relieving trauma experienced by children in crisis, going a step beyond their normal operations and offering resources to children in Albany County regardless of if they are in the foster system. Its work gives youth more of an opportunity to fit in, accept themselves and avoid social isolation as they face poverty, homelessness, housing transitions or other struggles.
“From the school aspect, they just do an amazing job and have really transformed the way we support our kids,” Theis said.
About 500 children required services from Cody’s Closet last year after the program had its soft launch, with the program offering almost $32,000 in resources.
As Cody’s Closet expands to serve more schools in Albany County School District 1, the program expects to support even more children navigating poverty.
So far, the program has noticeable impacts for students using its services, Vazqueztell said, adding that in addition to the emotional benefits, students are more likely to graduate, attendance is improved and the student’s overall health improves by having weather- and age-appropriate clothing.
“With all the children we served (last school year), it was incredible to see children have the resources they need to thrive,” Vasqueztell said. “It arms children and encourages them to stay in school and I think it unlocks the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty.”
Monetary donations are accepted online at sewyofosterclosets.org and gently used clothing items can be donated by calling the Cheyenne location at 307-316-2876 or the Laramie location at 561-729-2945. The closets are always in need of new socks and underwear in all sizes, with other timely needs listed online.