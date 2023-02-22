Due to weather, your delivery of the print edition of the Laramie Boomerang may be delayed.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, Laramie
Valley.
* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 11 PM this evening to 5 AM
MST Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
